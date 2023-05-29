HamberMenu
Elderly man dies as two-wheeler hits a barricade at Kovur near Chennai

The victim and his son were returning after attending a temple festival in their native place near Vandavasi on the two-wheeler

May 29, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 64-year-old resident of Kolathur died after he fell from the two-wheeler on the Tambaram-Maduravoyal Bypass near Kovur on Monday morning. The Avadi Traffic Investigation Wing have registered a case.

The police said Selvaraj, along with his son Prakash, was returning home on a two-wheeler after visiting their native place near Vandavasi for a temple festival. As Mr. Prakash was proceeding on the Tambaram Maduravoyal Bypass, he lost control of the two-wheeler and hit a barricade near Kovur. Selvaraj, who was riding pillion, sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot while Mr. Prakash escaped with minor injuries.

The accident caused traffic jam on the bypass for sometime, the police said.

