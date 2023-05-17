Elderly man dies as LPG cylinder explodes at his home in Avadi

May 17, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 69-year-old resident of Avadi died when the domestic cooking gas cylinder exploded in his house at the Tamil Nadu Housing Board quarters on Tuesday. A senior official of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said Gopal, who had lost his wife, was living alone. He tried to light the gas stove when the cylinder exploded. Gopal sustained severe burns. The nearby residents alerted the Avadi police. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel shifted Gopal to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where he died.

ADVERTISEMENT