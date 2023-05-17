HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elderly man dies as LPG cylinder explodes at his home in Avadi

May 17, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 69-year-old resident of Avadi died when the domestic cooking gas cylinder exploded in his house at the Tamil Nadu Housing Board quarters on Tuesday. A senior official of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said Gopal, who had lost his wife, was living alone. He tried to light the gas stove when the cylinder exploded. Gopal sustained severe burns. The nearby residents alerted the Avadi police. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel shifted Gopal to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where he died.

Related Topics

Chennai / burns

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.