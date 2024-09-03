ADVERTISEMENT

Elderly man dies after being hit by reversing car in Alwarthirunagar

Published - September 03, 2024 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 78-year-old man died on Tuesday after being hit by a reversing car at an apartment complex in Alwarthirunagar on Monday. The police identified the victim as Venkataraman, a resident of the apartment complex on Radhakrishnan Salai in the locality. On Monday, when he was walking on the premises, a woman was reversing her car at the parking lot. She accidentally stepped on the accelerator, causing the vehicle to hit Venkataraman. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he later died of injuries.

