ADVERTISEMENT

Elderly man crushed to death under lift in Chennai

January 03, 2024 11:04 am | Updated 11:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The lift, at a building in Mylapore, did not have a door, and when the victim went in to check, it descended, crushing him underneath, police said

The Hindu Bureau

A 76-year-old man died after he was accidentally crushed by a lift in a building in Mylapore on Monday, January 1, 2023.

The victim has been identified as K. Ellappan of Selaiyur. Police said that he had come to the building in Mylapore to participate in a spiritual wellness camp.

Ellappan was waiting for the lift on the ground floor, as he wanted to go to the second floor. This lift did not have a door, and the shaft was on the ground level. Ellappan looked into the shaft to check if the lift was coming down. At that point, the lift descended and hit him, crushing him to death.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have filed a case against the lift operator Kishore, and maintenance officer Ponnusamy, and arrested both.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US