Elderly man crushed to death under lift in Chennai

January 03, 2024 11:04 am | Updated 11:19 am IST - CHENNAI

A 76-year-old man died after he was accidentally crushed by a lift in a building in Mylapore on Monday, January 1, 2023.

The victim has been identified as K. Ellappan of Selaiyur. Police said that he had come to the building in Mylapore to participate in a spiritual wellness camp.

Ellappan was waiting for the lift on the ground floor, as he wanted to go to the second floor. This lift did not have a door, and the shaft was on the ground level. Ellappan looked into the shaft to check if the lift was coming down. At that point, the lift descended and hit him, crushing him to death.

The police have filed a case against the lift operator Kishore, and maintenance officer Ponnusamy, and arrested both.