ADVERTISEMENT

Elderly couple run over by train in Maraimalai Nagar

Updated - November 05, 2024 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

As they could not climb the stairs of the foot overbridge, they decided to cross the tracks

The Hindu Bureau

An elderly couple was run over by an express train while crossing the railway track in Maraimalai Nagar on Monday. The police identified the victims as Senthilvelanm, 80, and his wife Pasumpon, 70. They were staying alone in the locality since their children lived abroad. They had booked tickets to Rameshwaram and were walking to the railway station. As they could not climb the stairs of the foot overbridge, they decided to cross the tracks and were run over by the Pallavan Express. They died on the spot. People on the platform alerted the Tambaram Government Railway Police (GRP). The police recovered the bodies and investigated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US