Elderly couple run over by train in Maraimalai Nagar

An elderly couple was run over by an express train while crossing the railway track in Maraimalai Nagar on Monday. The police identified the victims as Senthilvelanm, 80, and his wife Pasumpon, 70. They were staying alone in the locality since their children lived abroad. They had booked tickets to Rameshwaram and were walking to the railway station. As they could not climb the stairs of the foot overbridge, they decided to cross the tracks and were run over by the Pallavan Express. They died on the spot. People on the platform alerted the Tambaram Government Railway Police (GRP). The police recovered the bodies and investigated.