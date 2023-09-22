Elderly couple robbed of jewellery, cash in Villivakkam

September 22, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Chennai

An elderly couple in SIDCO Nagar, Villivakkam, were robbed of 75 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹3.5 lakh in the early hours of Friday.

The police said Chozhan, 65, and his wife Vanaja, 63, were fast asleep when the thieves barged into their house. They tied the couple to a sofa and gagged them after brandishing a knife at them. The assailants broke open the steel cupboard and took away the jewellery and cash. The crime came to light when the couple managed to shout for assistance, said the police. Later, a complaint was lodged with the police. Vanaja sustained a minor injury when she attempted to prevent the entry of thieves into the house.

Villivakkam police have registered a case and have launched a search for the thieves.