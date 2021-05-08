Chennai

Elderly couple found dead in Maduravoyal

An elderly couple was found dead at their residence in Vel Nagar, Maduravoyal, on Friday. The police said it was a case of suicide.

The police identified the victims as Arjunan, 70, and his wife Anjalai, 60. They were living alone. A relative, who brought food for them, found the house locked and got no response when he tried contacting them. The police broke open the door and found the couple dead.

The bodies were sent to the Government Kilpauk Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police registered a case and began investigating. (Those in need of counselling may contact State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.)

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 8, 2021 11:52:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/elderly-couple-found-dead-in-maduravoyal/article34517603.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY