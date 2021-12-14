Elderly couple found dead in Kolathur after a spat with children over property

CHENNAI

14 December 2021

Their daughter, son too allegedly consumed poison

A sixty-two-year-old man and his wife were found dead at their residence in Kolathur on Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Govindharajalu and wife Bharathi, 59, of Balaji Nagar, Kolathur.

The couple is survived by children Dinesh, 35, and Bhagyalakshmi, 42, who live with their families in the same house. On Saturday night, the four reportedly quarrelled over settling loans by disposing of a property. The next morning, Prakash, son-in-law of the couple, who returned from work, found them dead in the house. Bhagyalakshmi and Dinesh were missing. He immediately alerted the police. The police sent the bodies to the Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The police initially suspected that the children poisoned the couple and launched a search for them.

However, the siblings were spotted at a private hospital in Periyar Nagar, and they had also consumed poison. Investigation revealed that on Saturday, all four had consumed poison after the quarrel. The duo left on a bike to die in another place, leaving their parents in their house.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)