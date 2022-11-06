Elderly couple electrocuted in an apartment in Kodambakkam

An elderly couple, both retired government officials, residing in an apartment in Kodambakkam was electrocuted on Saturday night.

The police said Murthy, 78, and his wife Bhanumathy, 76, had no children and were living in an apartment on Rathinambal Street in Kodambakkam. They were planning to go out on Saturday night and when Murthy tried to open the gate, he was electrocuted when he accidentally touched a live wire exposed from the damaged electricity pipe installed for the gate light. His wife Bhanumathy, who rushed to his rescue, was also electrocuted. The Ashok Nagar police were alerted by a resident of a building in front of the apartment.

The police sent the bodies of the victims to the Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem and have filed a case.