Elaborate security for idol immersion

The police have earmarked four spots in Chennai city for immersion of Vinayaka idols.

The Greater Chennai Police, in coordination with the Avadi and Tambaram commissionerates, have made elaborate security arrangements for the Vinayaka idol immersion. A total of 21,800 police personnel along with 2,650 Home Guards would be deployed for the peaceful immersion of idols this weekend.

A senior police official said a total of 2,554 idols, comprising 1,352 placed in various parts of the city, 503 idols in Avadi and 699 idols in Tambaram, were slated for immersion. Four spots have been allotted for immersion of idols in Chennai. They are: Srinivasapuram in Pattinapakkam, Palkalai Nagar in Neelankarai, Kasimedu Harbour, and Tiruvottiyur Popular weighbridge backside.

The police have worked out the route maps for procession to the four venues so that traffic is not affected in any way during the weekend. The city police have allotted 17 routes for immersing the idols, four routes in Tambaram commissionerates and five routes in Avadi commissionerate limits.

As part of the security measures, the city police have set up a temporary control room and help desk at the four venues. To respond to any emergency situation, a team with fire extinguisher vehicles, ambulances, motor fixed boats and swimming volunteers would be on standby. Watch towers and all terrain vehicles for patrolling would be installed in various places, the police official added.