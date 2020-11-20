Chennai

Elaborate security for Amit Shah’s visit

The city police have made elaborate arrangements to provide security to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is visiting the city this weekend.

Sources said all arrangements are in place to ensure that all functions in which he is participating on Saturday and Sunday pass off smoothly. Over 7,000 police personnel will be on duty. Mr. Shah is under Z-Plus security cover.

However, no extensive traffic diversions will be put in place. Traffic will be only stopped briefly to ensure the passage of the Home Minister's convoy, said a senior police officer.

