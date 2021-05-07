Elaborate bandobust arrangements put in place for today’s swearing-in ceremony

The police have made elaborate bandobust arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of the new government, headed by DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday.

Personnel will be deployed along the route from Mr. Stalin’s residence at Chitranjan Salai, Teynampet, to Raj Bhavan. There will be two entries for invitees, who come to attend the ceremony, to be held on the lawns of the Raj Bhavan.

A senior police officer said, “Necessary security has been arranged in the Raj Bhavan as per protocol. Entry points and alighting points are marked and adequate manpower will be deployed to provide bandobust. The Chief Minister-designate himself has appealed to party cadre and the public to not gather to witness the swearing-in, in view of pandemic.”

A convoy has been deployed to the Chief Minister as per protocol. After the conclusion of the ceremony, he will proceed to Anna Memorial and the Karunanidhi Memorial. Police bandobust will be provided from Raj Bhavan to the memorial and uniformed personnel will be on duty on the road.

After paying tributes at the memorials, the Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers will proceed to the State Secretariat.

Adequate bandobust arrangements would be made on the route to the Secretariat, the police said.