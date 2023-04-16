ADVERTISEMENT

Ekanapuram villagers tonsure heads to protest the planned second airport at Parandur

April 16, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

Several farmers and residents of the village have been continuously protesting against the project

The Hindu Bureau

Many of the villagers, including women in Ekanapuram, have tonsured their heads to register their protest against the city’s second airport planned to be established in Parandur.

Several farmers and residents of the village have been continuously protesting against the project as they will have to relocate to another village, give up their current jobs and because the construction could potentially cause significant damage to the environment.

Kaviarasan S., 39, a construction labourer in Ekanapuram, who tonsured his head, said, “This is to signify that we will be stripped of our livelihood and happiness if this project is implemented. It is also to show our anger and frustration to the government. Two decades ago, I lived in a hut. After a lot of effort, we lead a comfortable life now. This will soon vanish if they take our house and ask us to move to another village.”

L. Elango, 44, another resident of the village, said several persons in the village decided to stage such a protest since they wanted to somehow get the attention of the State government. “Every time we hear of a development with regard to the airport, it is getting clearer that it will certainly become a reality. The idea is to tell the government that we are deeply unhappy with the project, and they have to drop this plan,” he added.

