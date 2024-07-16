Eight-year-old girl run over by truck in Thiruninravur

An eight-year-old girl was run over by a truck in Thiruninravur on Monday.

The police said Jose of Dasarathpuram and his daughter Jabal, a Class III student at a private school near Veppampattu, were returning home on a two-wheeler on Monday evening. When on Chennai-Tiruvallur High Road, Mr. Jose lost control of the vehicle and Jabal fell on the road. Before Jose could rescue the girl, a truck ran her over. The truck driver fled the spot.

The Avadi Traffic Investigation police shifted the body to the Tiruvallur Government hospital for a post-mortem.

