ADVERTISEMENT

Eight-year-old girl run over by truck in Thiruninravur

Published - July 16, 2024 07:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

An eight-year-old girl was run over by a truck in Thiruninravur on Monday.

The police said Jose of Dasarathpuram and his daughter Jabal, a Class III student at a private school near Veppampattu, were returning home on a two-wheeler on Monday evening. When on Chennai-Tiruvallur High Road, Mr. Jose lost control of the vehicle and Jabal fell on the road. Before Jose could rescue the girl, a truck ran her over. The truck driver fled the spot.

The Avadi Traffic Investigation police shifted the body to the Tiruvallur Government hospital for a post-mortem. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US