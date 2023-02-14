Eight-year-old girl killed in car accident near Chenani

February 14, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST - CHENNAI

An eight-year-old girl was killed after the car in which she was travelling with her family lost control and fell into a small ditch on the Chennai-Tirupati Highway near Kunnathur on Monday night. She was rushed to the Tiruttani Government Hospital in a 108 ambulance where she was pronounced ‘brought dead’ by the hospital authorities.

A police official of Tiruvallur District said E. Raju, a resident of Maduravoyal, along with his brother’s family had gone to the Tirupati temple and while they were returning home, Raju’s brother Marimuthu who was driving the car lost control of his vehicle and skidded into a small ditch when he was on the Chennai-Tirupati Highway near Kunnathur. In the impact, seven persons including Raju’s wife Rupavathi and his two daughters Yazhini and Oviya, and Marimuthu’s wife Bhuvaneshwari and his son Dhanush and daughter Dhakshita, were injured. Yazhini was pronounced dead when she was brought to the Tiruttani government hospital.

The K.K. Chatram Police have filed a case and are investigating.