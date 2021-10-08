Eight-year-old girl electrocuted in Kancheepuram

The child stepped on a snapped overhead electricity cable, police said

An eight-year-old girl was electrocuted to death when she accidentally stepped on a snapped overhead electricity cable at her family’s nursery in Kancheepuram on Friday morning. The child, Srimathi, was with her parents Balaraman and Vimala in Mudaliar Kuppam village, in Pichivakkam.

A senior police officer of Kancheepuram district said Balaraman, a farmer, also has a flower nursery near his home. Due to the heavy rain on Thursday night, an overhead cable running through the nursery had snapped and was hanging loose in the nursery. The girl had come into contact with the cable.

Kancheepuram police sent her body to Sriperumbudur Government Hospital for a post-mortem.

The villagers in Pichivakkam have been complaining about overhead cables of Tangedco hanging loose in agricultural fields. During heavy winds, the overhead cable network has snapped on a few occasions.

The Kancheepuram police have filed a case and are investigating.