Chennai

Eight-year-old drowns in swimming pool in Ambattur apartment

A eight-year-old girl drowned in a swimming pool of an apartment in Ambattur on Saturday evening.

The Ambattur Industrial Estate police of the Avadi Police Commissionerate have filed a case and are investigating.

The police said Dhanya, daughter of Balaji and Kanmani, went to her friend’s apartment on Karukku Main Road, Ambattur, with her mother to swim in the swimming pool. While Dhanya and her friends were swimming in the pool, Ms. Kanmani was by the poolside.

Not knowing the depth of the swimming pool, Dhanya swam into the deepest part and drowned. Her mother along with a few residents rescued her and rushed her to a private hospital. However, the hospital authorities advised them to take the girl to a private specialty hospital in Vanagaram, where the doctors pronounced her dead.

