Eight-year-old boy electrocuted in Pazhaverkadu

Published - June 02, 2024 09:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

He had accidentally touched the wire of a motor inside an aquarium tank when he was feeding fish

The Hindu Bureau

An eight year-old boy was electrocuted when he touched the wire of a motor inside an aquarium tank when he was feeding the fish at his house in Pazhaverkadu.

The police identified the victim as Harish, son of Manikandan, 34, who lives in Pazhaverkadu. On Saturday morning, Manikandan and his wife had gone out and left Harish and his sister Venika, 4, home alone. When Harish was feeding the fish in the aquarium at his house, he accidentally touched the wire connected to the motor and was electrocuted. The couple who returned home rushed Harish to the Government Hospital, Ponneri, where the doctors declared him brought dead. The police registered a case of unnatural death.

