Eight-year-old boy abducted and murdered in AP: Woman held 

An eight-year-old boy was abducted by a woman and her male associate from a village in Tiruvallur district to another near Sri City in Andhra Pradesh and was later smothered to death. Police recovered the body of the boy from a gunny bag. The boy had gone missing from Saturday.

The victim has been identified as S. Hanish, from Palavedu village in Gummidipoondi, Tiruvallur district. He was studying Class V in a government school and his father Suresh was employed in a private firm.

On Saturday, the boy went missing while playing in a vacant site near his house. The parents, after searching frantically for the boy, lodged a complaint with Padirivedu police.

In the meantime, a few youngsters from a village near Sri City informed the family that they had seen the boy with Rekha, 32, a neighbour and her friend Ravannaih, 50, on a bike. Meanwhile, villagers staged a protest in Palavedu demanding quick action to rescue the boy. Police traced the woman Rekha and interrogated her.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Rekha and Ravanniah had taken the boy on the two-wheeler with a plan to demand ransom from his parents. They were taking him to a village near Sri City in Andhra Pradesh. Near the border, their vehicle met with an accident with an autorickshaw. Rekha and the autorickshaw driver entered into a heated argumentdemanding compensation for damages.

Police sources said two youth from the village who came there pacified the quarrelling duo and also noticed the boy Hanish with the couple. However, the couple left the spot with the boy. They had dropped the bike at the State border and picked up another motorbike to reach their destination. It was then the youth alerted the parents who called the suspect Rekha enquiring about their child.

A police officer said the duo panicked and the boy turned restless, as time passed and Ravannaih smothered the boy to death. The duo dumped the body in a gunny bag and threw it in a bush near Tada - Kalahasti Road.

The Padirivedu police from Tiruvallur district recovered the body and nabbed Rekha. Police altered the missing persons complaint to a murder case and arrested Rekha. She was remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is on to trace Ravannaih.