Eight urban local bodies allocated funds to implement water supply, sewer projects

March 02, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Work on providing underground drainage and water supply network in eight urban local bodies may gain pace. Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department has sanctioned a loan of ₹62.95 crore towards the schemes under the State Urban Infrastructure Development Fund.

In a government order issued recently, the department said the State- level sanctioning committee had approved the project proposal for provision of internal plumbing of sewer and water supply network. The urban local bodies to be covered are Nagercoil, Mettupalayam, Karaikudi, Sattur, Thiruchendur, Ulundurpet, Ariyalur and Avadi near Chennai.

Nearly 60,897 sewer connections would be provided at a cost of ₹53 crore in seven local bodies, including Ariyalur and Thiruchendur. The funds would help the urban local bodies to cover the entire area with house service connections and also ensure better sanitation and mitigate environmental pollution.

Water for Avadi

In Avadi Corporation, the long wait for piped water supply may soon come to an end. Nearly 18,571 house service connections would be provided at a cost of ₹9.95 crore in Avadi with the sanctioned fund.

Residents recalled that the scheme to cover the locality with a water supply network was started many years ago and progressed at a snail’s pace.

T. Sadagopan, president, Tamil Nadu Progressive Consumer Centre, Pattabiram, said the service had been pending for over a decade now. Water meters were installed in Pattabiram about 15 months ago and work is in progress in other areas in Avadi like Charles Nagar. Overhead tanks in places such as Chatram were constructed many years ago.

Residents said sewer connections must be provided soon apart from drinking water connections in the locality. The loan had been provided at an annual interest rate of 5% to the local bodies, which had to be repaid in 10 years. The fund was created to provide finance to local bodies to upgrade civic infrastructure.