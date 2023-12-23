Eight school grounds in Chennai to host children with special needs

December 23, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

The Department of School Education has named eight Greater Chennai Corporation grounds across the city that could be used for training children with special needs in sports after school hours. Here are the coordinates of these grounds attached to Chennai Schools in Zones I, VIII, IX, XI, XIII and XIV: CMS Nehru Nagar, Ellaiamman Koil Street, Nehru Nagar, Ennore; PUPS Alapakkam, Perumal Koil Street, Alappakkam; CMS, 39C Block, School Street, MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam; CMS, No 13, Jayalakshmipuram Main Road, Nungambakkam; CMS, Soorappa Street, Triplicane; CPS, Maduvinkarai, Five Furlong Road, Guindy; CPS, Bharathidasan Road, Thiruvanmiyur; and CPS Perungudi, School Road.

The letter dated December 15 from the Department of School Education notes the allocation of eight playgrounds follows a representation made by Ranjani on behalf of Parents of Children with Special Needs. The representation had been made to Sharanya Ari, deputy commissioner (education), GCC on November 22, 2023. It made mention of the fact that physical activity helps reduce hyperactivity and improves cognitive and motor skills in children with special needs. Hiring a private space is not economically viable for all. And public playgrounds could be crowded. These parents wanted the school playgrounds to be made accessible to their children after school hours, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The letter from the Department states each ground can accommodate 10 special children and two coaches. It also spells out the requirements to be met by parents of children before the latter could use any of these grounds.

They include prior communication to the school head about the use of the playground and the standard operating procedures to be followed while using it.

Mano Ranjani, a key moderator of support group VOICE, says the list of playgrounds chosen were as per the requests of parents. “We chose grounds attached to schools as in some ways they are more friendly and there would not be too many noises around to distract these children,” says Ranjani.

C. Sridhar, a parent of a special child, says through various support groups they will be creating awareness among parents about using these facilities at Chennai Schools.

She says schools grounds in Arumbakkam and Triplicane have parents who have hired coaches to train children.

The letter also states that swimming is currently the only sport where government facilities —a SDAT Swimming Pool at Shenoy Nagar and another at Velachery — are available for children with private special coaches

‘Make the grounds disabled-friendly’

Those coaching special children in sports say adapted parks and playgrounds are valuable resources for children with disabilities. “We have 20 special children from Arumbakkam and surrounding localities that have enrolled with us for after-school activities but we do not have a fixed venue, so we train them at parks, on the terrace of houses and at parking areas,” says T. Vigenesh, a sports trainer for students with special needs.

Welcoming GCC’s gesture to allow special children and their coaches to use school playgrounds, he says it will help if the department makes provision for safekeeping of sports equipment required to coach special children. A disabled-friendly washroom and safe waiting areas are a few other basic requirements.

C. Manivasagam, founder, Brio Learning Centre, says after many representations by parents Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu set aside a slot for special children to be trained in swimming at Shenoy Nagar and Velachery Aquatic Complexes. “This must be extended to other sports like volleyball, badminton and basketball,” he says.

If given proper training, many of these children are capable of winning medals at Special Olympics, say coaches.

Manivasagam says many children need “adaptive physical education” and GCC must appoint more trained special coaches.

