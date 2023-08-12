ADVERTISEMENT

Eight police officers from T.N. get Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation

August 12, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Eight police officers were selected for the award of Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation 2023.

This medal was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and recognise such excellence in investigation. It is announced on August 12 every year.

R. Ponkarthik Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Adyar district, and S. John Victor, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Entrusted Document Fraud Investigation wing (EDF), Central Crime Branch are the two officers from Greater Chennai Police who will receive the award. The other officers are inspectors of police S. Vanitha, R. Vijaya, K. Ramya, S. Saraswathi, A. Ravikumar and S. Gopalakrishnan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police Sandeep Rai Rathore on Saturday congratulated the police officers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / police

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US