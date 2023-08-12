HamberMenu
Eight police officers from T.N. get Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation

August 12, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Eight police officers were selected for the award of Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation 2023.

This medal was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and recognise such excellence in investigation. It is announced on August 12 every year.

R. Ponkarthik Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Adyar district, and S. John Victor, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Entrusted Document Fraud Investigation wing (EDF), Central Crime Branch are the two officers from Greater Chennai Police who will receive the award. The other officers are inspectors of police S. Vanitha, R. Vijaya, K. Ramya, S. Saraswathi, A. Ravikumar and S. Gopalakrishnan.

Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police Sandeep Rai Rathore on Saturday congratulated the police officers.

