February 17, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of eight persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday. Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Kanyakumari, Krishnagiri, Ranipet, Tiruppur and Tiruchi reported a single case each. Seven persons were discharged after treatment. As many as 43 persons, including eight in Chennai and seven in Coimbatore, were under treatment for the infection. A total of 4,492 samples were tested.