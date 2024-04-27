Eight persons, including an employee, held for defrauding ICICI Bank to the tune of ₹3.02 crore

April 27, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Bank Fraud Investigation Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested eight suspects, including a former employee and a current staff of ICICI Bank, for allegedly defrauding the bank to the tune of ₹3.02 crore.

The police arrested them following a complaint from M. Ranganatham, Chief Manager of the bank. He said the bank had the facility to provide current accounts to companies and power pay accounts (PPA) and salary accounts to the firms’ employees, with an individual identification code being allotted to each company.

After conducting an internal audit of accounts, suspicious credit/debit and artificial transactions came to light. Unitrend Global Products Private Limited and IRS Metronics Private Limited had opened their current accounts based on applications made by their directors. Subsequently, customers, claiming to be employees of these companies, opened PPAs and salary accounts with the codes allotted to the firms.

Sixty credit cards, worth ₹38,22,000, and 54 personal loans of over ₹3 crore were availed by 59 customers with fabricated salary slips, supposedly issued by the two companies. These personal loans and credit cards were availed between January 2019 and May 2023 by stage-managing in collusion with two of the bank staff.

The credits received in the employees accounts were found to have been immediately withdrawn. They obtained personal loans and credit facilities through fraudulent means and gained wrongful gain and caused losses to the bank. As on July 27, 2023, they had cheated ICICI Bank to the tune of ₹3.02 crore.

After investigating, the CCB personnel arrested Sathish Selvaraj, 34, a director IRS Metronics, Dhanasekaran, 49, Jawahar Perumal, 28, an ex-employee of ICICI Bank, S. Karthik, 31, a processing staff at the bank, and five others in connection with the case. They were remanded in judicial custody.