Eight persons held in three separate robbery incidents

Illustration: Sreejith R. Kumar.

CHENNAI

12 January 2021 04:11 IST

The police have arrested eight suspects in three separate robberies in the city on Sunday.

The police said while Alagu Selvam, 54, was walking in Burma Colony, Thoraipakkam, three unidentified persons on a bike snatched his mobile phone.

The police arrested M. Vishal, 19, V. Santhosh, 20, and S. Padmanabhan, 21, of Okkiyam Thoraipakkam. Two mobile phones and a bike were recovered from them.

The trio had been involved in similar incidents in different places, investigation revealed.

Personnel from the Taramani police station arrested a trio who allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a youth near Dr. Ambedkar Law University. Surya, 22, from Kallukuttai, Perungudi, was walking on MGR Road near the varsity when the robbery happened.

Mobile phone recovered

The police arrested N. Raji alias ‘Wheeling’ Raj, 19, M. Padri, 20, and M. Viky alias Vishal, 19, of Kannagi nagar. The police recovered a bike and Surya’s bag with his mobile phone and some cash from the accused.

Personnel from the Esplanade police station arrested Mohammed Sharif, 23, of Chepauk, and L. Vijayasarathy, 24, of Triplicane, for robbing ₹10,00 and a mobile phone from Mariappan, a lorry driver.