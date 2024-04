April 10, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Triplicane police have arrested eight persons on charges of selling Indian Premier League (IPL) match tickets in black. The match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders was held at M.A. Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chepauk on Monday. While cracking down on illegal sale of match tickets, police arrested P. Koushik, 30, of Mylapore, K. Rajeshkumar, 43, of Tiruvannamalai, and six others. Thirteen tickets, worth ₹35,500, and cash of ₹2,950 were seized from them.