GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

At least 8 Olive Ridley turtles wash ashore dead along the city’s southern coast

While the oil spill in early December 2023 in Ennore raised concern on the possible perils to Olive Ridley turtles that visit the beaches of the city to nest, Wildlife Warden E. Prasanth rules out the spillage as the reason for the deaths

January 02, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Geetha Srimathi
Olive Ridley turtle carcasses seen on the beach in Palavakkam along East Coast Road.

Olive Ridley turtle carcasses seen on the beach in Palavakkam along East Coast Road. | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

At least eight Olive Ridley turtles have washed ashore dead along the southern coast of Chennai over the last three days.

As the annual season of turtle nesting begins, so have the deaths. On Tuesday, carcasses of two Olive Ridleys were seen on Thiruvanmiyur beach and at least four near Injambakkam. Residents promptly buried the carcasses in Injambakkam after notifying the Forest Department. They said a few more were found dead over the weekend. When The Hindu visited Palavakkam, two more dead Olive Ridleys were seen.

While the oil spill in early December 2023 in Ennore raised concern on the possible perils to Olive Ridley turtles that visit the beaches of the city to nest, Wildlife Warden E. Prasanth ruled out the spillage as the reason for the deaths.

“It is not [due to] oil spill. From January to March, the beaching of 150 to 200 turtles is normal. In the recent cases, it was confirmed by the vet that there were injury marks, so they may have been hit by trawlers. The ocean current also brings turtles that die in the waters to the shore,” he said. However, Mr. Prasanth added that a clear picture of the effects of the oil spill on Olive Ridley nesting would emerge only as the season progresses.

Forest Department guards and volunteers from organisations, such as the Students’ Sea Turtle Conservation Network and TREE Foundation, patrol the beaches to transport turtle eggs to hatcheries as the stray dog menace is high. “Hatcheries in Besant Nagar, Pulicat, Injambakkam, and Kovalam are ready,” Mr. Prasanth said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.