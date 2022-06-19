Eight new COVID-19 cases in Vellore
There were eight new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,356 on Sunday. With a total of 56,172 persons having been discharged, the district has 21 active cases. The district’s toll is 1,163.
Ranipet reported 11 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 53,982. Three fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur district and the total number of cases is 35,742.
Five new cases have been reported in Tiruvannamalai pushing the total number of cases to 66,831. Out of this, 66,132 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 14.
