Eight-month-old baby girl kidnapped in Chennai

Shastri Nagar police are searching for three women and a man who reportedly kidnapped an 8-month-old baby girl who was sleeping on the pavement on the Besant Nagar promenade with her mother, on Thursday night.

According to police, Basha (25) and Sneha (22) are a couple residing in Swamimalai, Kumbakonam. They belong to the gypsy community. The couple have an 8-month-old baby girl, Rajeshwari. Recently the couple quarrelled and in a fit of anger, Sneha had walked out of the house and had come to Chennai.

On Thursday night Sneha came to the Velankanni church in Besant Nagar, and in the night she and her daughter slept near the skating rink on the beach road. When she woke up on Friday morning, the child was missing. After searching everywhere, she lodged a complaint with the Shastri Nagar police station.

The police checked the CCTV footage from the locality and spotted three women and a man walking towards the child and carrying her away.

The police have formed special teams to nab the suspects. Sneha suspects her husband’s hand in the kidnap, claim police.

Recently, the Flower Bazaar police rescued a seven-month baby boy of balloon sellers Johne Bhosle and Randesha Bhosle, who had been kidnapped on Marina Beach.