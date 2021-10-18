Eight miss flight due to delay in RT-PCR test results

A technical glitch in the COVID-19 testing lab at the airport on Friday resulted in eight passengers missing their flight as they could not get their rapid RT-PCR results on time.

Passengers who were going to Sharjah came to the airport and took rapid RT-PCR tests. But there was a snag in the server in Hindlabs, and eight passengers could not get their results on time and take their flight. While the issue was set right in an hour, it took nearly another hour to restore normalcy and clear the crowd.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India said they had provided accommodation for the passengers, refunded their tickets and booked them on another flight.

“We will ensure this does not occur again and already had a discussion with Hindlabs. We are also planning to add more counters,” an official said.