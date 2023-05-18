ADVERTISEMENT

Eight-member gang murders history-sheeter in Chennai

May 18, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 40-year-old from Adambakkam was murdered outside his house on Wednesday night, leading to tension in the locality; special police teams have been formed to apprehend the gang

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old history-sheeter, residing in Adambakkam, was murdered by an eight-member gang near his house on Wednesday night, leading to tension in the locality. The Adambakkam police have formed special police teams to apprehend the gang. 

A senior official of the Chennai City Police said Srinivasan, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar 3rd Street of Adambakkam, had two murder and other criminal cases pending against him under the Adambakkam station limits. The cases were registered in 2014 and another in 2021, for the murder of an individual, Nagoor Meeran.

On Wednesday night, after attending the funeral of a relative, Srinivasan was sitting outside his house, when an eight-member gang on four two-wheelers suddenly came and assaulted him with weapons. His two sons, seeing their father being assaulted, tried to protect him but they also received knife wounds. Srinivasan, having sustained severe injuries to various parts of his body, died on the spot. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Adambakkam police on being alerted about the murder, went to the site and sent the body to the Government Chromepet Hospital for a post mortem. His two sons, Nagaraj (17) and Prathap (15) who had sustained minor injuries, were sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for treatment. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US