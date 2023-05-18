Eight-member gang murders history-sheeter in Chennai

May 18, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 40-year-old history-sheeter, residing in Adambakkam, was murdered by an eight-member gang near his house on Wednesday night, leading to tension in the locality. The Adambakkam police have formed special police teams to apprehend the gang.

A senior official of the Chennai City Police said Srinivasan, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar 3rd Street of Adambakkam, had two murder and other criminal cases pending against him under the Adambakkam station limits. The cases were registered in 2014 and another in 2021, for the murder of an individual, Nagoor Meeran.

On Wednesday night, after attending the funeral of a relative, Srinivasan was sitting outside his house, when an eight-member gang on four two-wheelers suddenly came and assaulted him with weapons. His two sons, seeing their father being assaulted, tried to protect him but they also received knife wounds. Srinivasan, having sustained severe injuries to various parts of his body, died on the spot.

The Adambakkam police on being alerted about the murder, went to the site and sent the body to the Government Chromepet Hospital for a post mortem. His two sons, Nagaraj (17) and Prathap (15) who had sustained minor injuries, were sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for treatment.