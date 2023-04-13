Eight-member gang arrested for circulating counterfeit notes

April 13, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tambaram police on Wednesday arrested a gang of eight members for allegedly circulating counterfeit currency.

Following a tip-off on the circulation of counterfeit currency, Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalraj formed special teams to trace the suspects who were involved in the offence.

On Tuesday morning, while a special team was checking vehicles at the junction of Thalambur and Medavakkam Road, a share auto sped away. The police team stopped the vehicle after a chase. Four persons, who travelled in the autorickshaw, gave evasive replies. On searching their vehicle, the police recovered 77 counterfeit notes in the denomination of ₹500. The police arrested T. Loganathan, 48, of Perumbakkam, J. Ebenesar, 44, of Utthandi, R. Jaykanth, 47, of Chengalpattu, and P. Prasanth Kumar, 34, of Pattabiram. Based on their confession, the police team went to Tiruchi and arrested four more persons who printed counterfeit notes. The police recovered 400 counterfeit notes in the denomination of ₹500 and a colour printer from them.

