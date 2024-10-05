ADVERTISEMENT

Eight IndiGo flights delayed at Chennai airport due to technical issue

Published - October 05, 2024 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as eight IndiGo flights were delayed at Chennai airport on Saturday as there was an issue with the airline’s system, airport officials said.

Between 2 p.m. and 3.30 p.m., eight departure flights were delayed by about half hour due to this issue. “Since the system encountered problems, the check-in process was affected and the staff had to issue manual boarding passes to many passengers,” an official said.

The airline had put out a travel advisory on ‘X’ informing passengers about the issue as well. “#6ETravelAdvisory: We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport,” the airline said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US