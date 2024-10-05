Eight IndiGo flights delayed at Chennai airport due to technical issue

As many as eight IndiGo flights were delayed at Chennai airport on Saturday as there was an issue with the airline’s system, airport officials said.

Between 2 p.m. and 3.30 p.m., eight departure flights were delayed by about half hour due to this issue. “Since the system encountered problems, the check-in process was affected and the staff had to issue manual boarding passes to many passengers,” an official said.

The airline had put out a travel advisory on ‘X’ informing passengers about the issue as well. “#6ETravelAdvisory: We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport,” the airline said.