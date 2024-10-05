GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eight IndiGo flights delayed at Chennai airport due to technical issue

Published - October 05, 2024 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as eight IndiGo flights were delayed at Chennai airport on Saturday as there was an issue with the airline’s system, airport officials said.

Between 2 p.m. and 3.30 p.m., eight departure flights were delayed by about half hour due to this issue. “Since the system encountered problems, the check-in process was affected and the staff had to issue manual boarding passes to many passengers,” an official said.

The airline had put out a travel advisory on ‘X’ informing passengers about the issue as well. “#6ETravelAdvisory: We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport,” the airline said.

