Eight, including two police personnel, held for cheating in Kancheepuram

April 03, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the two constables, along with their families, had collected ₹40 crore from several persons, promising them high returns on their investments

The Hindu Bureau

The District Crime Branch of Kancheepuram, has arrested eight persons including two police constables and their family members, on Sunday, on charges of cheating several persons, by collecting money on the pretext of giving high returns on their investments.

The constables have been identified as Irudaya Raj and Sahaya Bharat. Police sources said they collected ₹40 crore from gullible victims after promising high returns on their investments. As they delayed paying back the returns and principal amounts, the persons who had invested the money lodged the complaints with the police.

