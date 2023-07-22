HamberMenu
Eight, including two juveniles, arrested for murder of autorickshaw driver in Chennai 

Police said the 25-year-old driver was murdered when he asked a group of young people, celebrating a birthday in the middle of a road, to move and make way for his vehicle

July 22, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ambattur Police have arrested eight persons, including two juveniles, in connection with the murder of an autorickshaw driver.

On the night of Thursday, July 20, 2023, a group of young people were celebrating a birthday, by cutting a cake in the middle of a road, blocking traffic, in Ambattur. They allegedly attacked an autorickshaw driver when he asked them to make way for his vehicle and then, they escaped from the spot.

The victim was identified as Kamesh, 25, of Venkateshwara Nagar, Ambattur. He died on the spot, while his brother Sathish was also injured when he attempted to rescue his brother from the attack.

Ambattur Police took up the investigation after registering a case. After an investigation, the police apprehended eight suspects including two juveniles. The suspects were identified as Gowtham, 22, Ajay, 22, Surya, 23 and five others, all from Oragadam.

