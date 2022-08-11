Eight high-value antique idols seized in Swamimalai

There are no valid documents to show ownership

Director General of Police, Idol Wing CID, K. Jayanth Murali (left) and Inspector General of Police R. Dhinakaran inspecting the idols which were seized from Swamimalai. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

There are no valid documents to show ownership

The Idol Wing CID Police have seized eight high-value antique idols from a hideout in Swamimalai in Thanjavur district.

On Friday last, a search was conducted by an Idol Wing team on receipt of secret information that one G. Masilamani was in illegal possession of several antique idols at his residence in Kodambakkam, Chennai, with an intent to traffic them abroad. The search revealed that the accused had shifted the idols to Swamimalai.

On receiving information that Masilamani was in Swamimalai, a new team was formed in Kumbakonam to conduct a search at his hideout. When the search commenced on Tuesday afternoon, the team first unearthed an antique Natarajar idol. When the search was intensified, seven other idols — Boga-Shakti Amman, Standing Buddha, Sitting Buddha, Andal, Sivakami Amman, Vishnu and Ramana Maharishi— came tumbling out, along with antiquity certificates.

Director General of Police, Idol Wing CID, K. Jayanth Murali said only investigation could provide the details of the temples from where they were stolen. Masilamani did not possess any valid documents to show ownership nor origin of the idols. The inmates of the places had no proper explanation for having in their possession the antique idols without any formal documentation.