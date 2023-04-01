Eight heritage structures across the State will be restored: Minister

April 01, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Public Works Department will restore eight heritage buildings across the State at a cost of ₹50 crore, Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports Minister E.V. Velu said in the Assembly on Saturday.

He announced this at the debate on demand for grants for the Public Works Department (Buildings). This was one of the 17 announcements for the department. In Chennai, a heritage structure at the Institute of Mental Health would be taken up for restoration this year, at a cost of ₹4.65 crore, and a dilapidated heritage structure in the Chepauk complex would be renovated for ₹3.10 crore. Heritage structures in Coimbatore, Thanjavur, Sivaganga and Madurai had been identified for conservation.

In a bid to adapt to modern technology and design in building conservation, the PWD would form a panel of eminent architects, who would be consulted before construction of structures for various government departments and conservation of old buildings.

Noting that the PWD maintained nearly 48,500 buildings across the State, Mr. Velu said a new design policy, involving traditional and modern techniques, would be prepared for public buildings. Besides restoration of buildings in Tiruchi, quarters for 190 government employees would be built for ₹103 crore at Todhunter Nagar, Saidapet.

The department would also form a Building Centre and Conservation Division in Madurai and sub-divisions in Chennai, Vellore and Tirunelveli for preserving heritage structures. Similarly, new positions and divisions would be created for better administration.

In the policy note for 2023-24, tabled in the Assembly, Mr. Velu said nearly ₹103.74 crore would be allotted for restoration of 17 heritage structures in the State.