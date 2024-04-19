Eight held for stealing car in Royapuram

April 19, 2024 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - CHENNAI

Royapuram Police has arrested eight persons on charges of stealing a car from a shop.

Police said D.Karthik, 30, resides at Adam Street, Royapuram and runs a business of buying and selling of cars at the same premises. Recently Karthik purchased a Toyota Fortuner. He parked it in his shed on April 10 and two later, his car was stolen from the shed. Following his complaint, Royapuram police registered a case and investigated.

Police arrested S.Rajapandi, 25, C.Balaji, 24 of Theni district and six others who were involved in the above car theft case. A total of three cars, a two-wheeler and 10 mobile phones were seized from them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.