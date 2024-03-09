ADVERTISEMENT

Eight held for possession of ganja and pain relief tablets 

March 09, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have arrested eight men for the possession of ganja and pain relief tablets. A total of 15.675 kg of ganja, and 38 tablets were seized from them. 

Based on a tip-off, sleuths of the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW), St. Thomas Mount, on Thursday monitored the Madipakkam Koot Road Junction area, and arrested Haja Hussain, 24, of Nemom, Thiruvananthapuram, and seized 10 kilos of ganja. 

Meanwhile, another special team arrested S. Subash Chandra Bose, 21, of Sirkali, near Velachery railway station, and seized four kilos of ganja from him. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In similar drives, the police also arrested other accused in Periamet, Basin Bridge, and Koyambedu police limits, seizing the contraband.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US