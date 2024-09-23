Eight held for murder of youth 

The Kelambakkam police on Monday arrested eight youth for allegedly beating a 22-year-old youth to death and burying his body following a drunken brawl.

The victim has been identified as Abdul Majith, 22, a native of Virudhunagar district, who was working at a car workshop. He had not come to work since last Friday and his mobile phone was also switched off. The owner of the shop who grew suspicious about his disappearance lodged a complaint with the Kelambakkam Police.

Police intensified investigation after picking up two of his friends who last contacted him over phone. Further investigation revealed that nine youth, including the victim, had alcohol together in a forest area between Kayar and Thaiyur. A quarrel ensued over repayment of a loan of ₹10,000, following which they beat up the deceased. As a result, he died on the spot. The eight accused youth buried his body in the forest by digging a pit and fled the scene.

Police exhumed the body from the ground in the presence of revenue officers and arrested eight youth.