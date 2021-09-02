Eight held for kidnapping accused in front of Shastir Nagar police station

Personnel from the Shastri Nagar police station on Wednesday arrested a gang of eight men, who allegedly kidnapped an accused near the police station due to a monetary dispute.

Police sources said the accused Nagaraj, 31, and his family members befriended Mohammed Noorudeen, 61, of Parameshwari Nagar, Adyar. They claimed that they were influential and were able to get loans on a commission basis.

On their promise, Mr. Noorudeen paid ₹92 lakh for facilitating a loan of ₹72 crore. But Nagaraj failed to get the loan as promised and to return the amount which was paid as commission. Hence, he lodged a complaint against Nagaraj.

Last July, the police arrested Nagaraj who was the run. He came out on bail and as per the bail condition, was signing attendance at the police station.

On Tuesday morning, when he came out of the station premises and was about to board his car. A gang of men kidnapped him in his own care while another vehicle followed them. Investigation revealed that Nagaraj had obtained ₹10 lakh as commission from one Manohar of Porur for facilitating a loan and cheated him. In order to recover the money, Manohar and his men had kidnapped Nagaraj. The police arrested eight, including Manohar.