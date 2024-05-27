Eight held for illegal sale of tickets for the Indian Premier League finals

The police have arrested eight men for allegedly illegally selling tickets for the finals of the Indian Premier League, which was held on Sunday.

The finals between Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad was held at M.A. Chidambaram Cricket Stadium at Chepauk here. As per the orders of City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, personnel carried out intensive monitoring to arrest those selling tickets illegally.

They nabbed A. Imtiaz Ahmed, 43, of Perambur, S. Jatin, 26, of Royapuram, S. Karthikeyan, 30, of Velachery, Niladri Sekhar Mondal, 22, of West Bengal, and four others. The police seized 36 tickets worth ₹1.42 lakh from them.

