GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Eight held for illegal sale of tickets for the Indian Premier League finals

The police seized 36 tickets worth ₹1.42 lakh from them

Published - May 27, 2024 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested eight men for allegedly illegally selling tickets for the finals of the Indian Premier League, which was held on Sunday.

The finals between Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad was held at M.A. Chidambaram Cricket Stadium at Chepauk here. As per the orders of City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, personnel carried out intensive monitoring to arrest those selling tickets illegally.

They nabbed A. Imtiaz Ahmed, 43, of Perambur, S. Jatin, 26, of Royapuram, S. Karthikeyan, 30, of Velachery, Niladri Sekhar Mondal, 22, of West Bengal, and four others. The police seized 36 tickets worth ₹1.42 lakh from them.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.