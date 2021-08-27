Eight held for forging land documents, seals

Investigation on to identify the victims

The Chengalpattu District Police has busted a gang involved in land fraud on the city outskirts and arrested eight persons in the Guduvanchery and Kayar police station limits.

A special team began investigation following credible information to the office of Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police (SP) V. Vijayakumar. He was informed that persons from Urappakkam were forging documents of land records and certificates issued by authorities, including the Revenue and Registration Departments. On his orders, the team conducted searches at a photocopying shop in M.G.R. Nagar, Urapakkam. The owners — Nandhini, 36, and her husband Balaji, 50, were found in possession of forged title deeds, sale deeds, agreements and fake seals. On their confession, the police traced Dhanyudhapani, 40, and Dhanasekaran, 45, to West Tambaram, and arrested them for abetting the couple.

Thiruporur gang

Investigation led the police to yet another gang operating from Thiruporur. They arrested Thangaraj, 45, of Thandalam; Kumar, 50, of Illalur; Joseph Ryhmund, 45, of Madambakkam; and Murthy, 47, of East Tambaram. They were operating from a rented house in Nellikuppam village. Forged land records, fake seals were seized from them.

Mr. Vijayakumar told The Hindu, “So far, we have arrested eight persons. Investigation is on to estimate the number of victims. The team is investigating to trace if anyone else was involved.”

The accused were booked under sections 259 (Possession any stamp which he knows to be a counterfeit of any stamp issued by Government for the purpose of revenue, intending to use, or dispose of the same as a genuine stamp), 260 (Using as genuine a Government stamp known to be a counterfeit), 471 (Using as genuine a forged) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code.